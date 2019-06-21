PAYNE, David Pearson Jr.
80, of St. Petersburg passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sheri, of 57 years; his children, Cyndi Chavez (Joe) and David "Tripp" Payne (Michelle); grandchildren, Kyle, Kourtney, Alex, and Pearson; as well as a brother, Steve Payne. David was predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie Payne; his son, Todd Payne; and his brother, John Payne. A Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Jr. Street N., St. Petersburg. David will be interred privately at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019