David Pearson Payne

David Pearson Payne
PAYNE, David Pearson Jr.

80, of St. Petersburg passed away peacefully on June 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sheri, of 57 years; his children, Cyndi Chavez (Joe) and David "Tripp" Payne (Michelle); grandchildren, Kyle, Kourtney, Alex, and Pearson; as well as a brother, Steve Payne. David was predeceased by his daughter, Stephanie Payne; his son, Todd Payne; and his brother, John Payne. A Visitation will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 2-4 pm at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK Jr. Street N., St. Petersburg. David will be interred privately at Florida National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.

Anderson-McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019
