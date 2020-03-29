PESZKO, David Adam Capt. USN (Ret.) 78, of Tampa, passed away at home surrounded by his wife and daughter March 25, 2020. He was born July 7, 1941, in Lackawanna, NY, son of the late Adam and Angeline Peszko. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ellen Peszko; children, Davin (Cherette) Peszko, Lia (Tim) O'Neill, Morgan and Megan Peszko; grandchildren, Chase Geiger, Logan, and Trista Peszko, Tim and Anya O'Neill. David is also survived by his sister, Diana (Joe) Filipiak; brothers, Wayne (Diane) Peszko; Mark (Nan) Peszko. Our family is grateful for Lifepath Hospice, Paula and Burgundy Team, Father Tom and Chaplain Ed. Private services will be held Monday, March 30, 2020. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. www.blountcurrymacdill.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 29, 2020