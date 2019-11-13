Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David PETERSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PETERSON, David J. 74, passed peacefully Friday, November 1, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida, after a short battle with cancer. His wife and sister-in-law were at his side. Dave is survived by Bev Jester, his loving wife of 38 years; his sons, Craig (Julianna) and Kevin; grandson, Chase; and granddaughter Nikki Skiados and her mother, Christine Skiados, all of St. Petersburg; a sister-in-law, Darlene (Larry) Peterson of Mukwonago, Wisconsin; an aunt and uncle, Jim and Shirley (nee Peterson) Greenheck, of Lone Rock, Wisconsin; and many cousins, nephews, and relatives. He also leaves behind two devoted kitties, Bailey and Cosmo. Born March 13, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he was the youngest son of Milton and Margaret Peterson, and brother of Larry Peterson, all of whom preceded him in death. Dave grew up in Muskego, Wisconsin and graduated from Muskego High School in 1963. He enlisted in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War and served from 1966-1969, where he learned computer programming. He spent four years at Warner Robins Air Force Base in Georgia. After the Air Force, Dave returned to Wisconsin and started a family. Dave worked as a computer programmer, programmer analyst, and systems engineer for several companies in Wisconsin and Iowa. During a brutal winter in Wisconsin, Dave decided he had had enough of the snow and cold and asked his employer to transfer him to a state where he wouldn't need to wear long pants. Next thing he knew, he was on his way to Florida. Dave and Bev were married March 21, 1981 at the Kapok Tree Inn, Clearwater. From the beginning, Dave told her he was different from all the other guys. And he was right. He was Bev's best friend and the love of her life. She always teased him that if he liked opera, he would be the perfect husband. He was that close to being perfect. Dave was a contract programmer for several companies in the Tampa Bay area until he became a full-time employee with GTE Data Services, later Verizon Data Services, in Tampa. He retired from Verizon in 2004 and struck a deal with Bev: He would do all the housework and errands if she kept on working. It was an offer she couldn't refuse. Dave loved sporty cars. Upon moving to Florida, he bought a 1965 white Ford Galaxy convertible. Then three IROC-Z Camaro T-tops in succession, the first in bright blue metallic, the next in silver metallic, the last in red. Then there was the Smokey and the Bandit Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. In the mix were two Grand Prixs and a 1970 really red Olds Cutlass Supreme convertible, his retirement gift to himself. His last two cars were Mustang convertibles: a 2005 in legend lime and a 2014 in ruby red. Dave grew up living on a lake, so he loved being on the water. Florida was the ideal place to own a boat. He and Bev owned two cabin cruisers the first, a used Cris-Craft, then a new 26-foot Excel. He aced the Coast Guard Auxiliary Boating Skills and Seamanship course. Owning those cruisers was a wonderful way to get away for the weekends and really relax. He enjoyed polishing and buffing the boat with Jimmy Buffet's Margaritaville and Changes in Latitude as popular accompaniments. Then he discovered the lure of Europe. Dave and Bev set a goal to travel to Europe by 1999. They achieved it and then went back 30 times. He loved planning those trips as well as taking them. He and Bev were working on launching a website,

Dave was a content, easy-going, fun-loving guy. The gears in his brain were always working. Most of the time he was trying to figure out where the next vacation should be. He loved cruising the high seas and his five trans-Atlantic cruises were among his favorites. Friendships he made on those cruises lasted a lifetime. In addition to traveling, Dave enjoyed drinking wine, cooking spectacular dinners at home, having lunch every Thursday with his close friends at the American Legion Post 273 where he was a member, reading fiction books by authors such as Dan Brown, Steve Barry, Clive Cussler, and Daniel Silva, doing jigsaw puzzles (always depicting a place he'd visited), hiking in the North Carolina mountains, cheering for the Tampa Bay Bucs (season ticket holder for many years) and the Green Bay Packers, playing fantasy football (go Pounders), and watching movies, especially Syfy. Recently he took up target shooting as a hobby and enjoyed going to the range. His heroes were Richard Petty and Chuck Yeager. Then there were the neighborhood squirrels he faithfully fedin the front and back yardsevery morning. They just as faithfully showed up daily for their serving of peanuts. A private Celebration of Life was held at Dave's favorite restaurant, Carrabba's in St. Petersburg, for friends and family. Another celebration is planned for family and friends in Wisconsin. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 13, 2019

