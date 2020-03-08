Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Prosser. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Send Flowers Obituary

PROSSER, David Robert Jr. passed away on March 1, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1936 to David Prosser and Ruth Lamoureaux Prosser in Chicago, IL. He attended local schools and graduated from Chicago Vocational High School. He then enrolled in the Washburn Trade School. He studied technical classes including all the masonry skills such as plaster, stucco, and concrete finishing. After three years of a four-year program he enlisted in the US Army. He was stationed in Texas for a spell before being transferred to Korea for a year on the DMZ. On return to the states he finished his 3-year military stint. He began working in Texas as a plasterer and was able to complete the last year of his technical training. He came to Tampa to visit family and decided to relocate here in his early sixties. He started Prosser Plastering in the late sixties and continued working into his 80s. He was a perfectionist and had a very strong work ethic. He was sought-after for his expertise throughout the Bay area. It is impossible to travel in any neighborhood in Hillsborough County and not see the results of his handiwork. The only hobby he had was working. Everyone recognized his old brown Ford truck as he traveled the city. He bought it new in 1974 and it carried him through until the end. He had no time for idle workers or poor workmanship. He loved a cold beer with his fellow tradesmen as he relaxed at the end of the workday. Dave never met a stranger. When you hired him to work at your house or business, he became part of your family and stayed your friend forever. That was his unique gift. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Michele (David) and Dana (Allen); their mother, Susan; stepson, William; brother-in-law, Richard; his grandchildren, Jared, Evan, Aiden, and Dylan. He considered his cousins, Michele and David his true siblings, for they grew up together on the streets of Chicago. Blount & Curry MacDill

