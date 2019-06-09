David R. CORBETT

CORBETT, David R.

of Ruskin, FL, passed away June 6, 2019 at the age of 64. He leaves behind his wife, Virginia "Ginger"; his sister, Yvonne Hester (Johnny); nephew, Dustin; niece, Cori; brother-in-law, Jim Hazelett (Dottie); sister-in-law, Nancy Stempley; biological son, Justin D. Corbett and dog, Hagar. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruby Crosier and stepfather, Billy Crosier. He retired as an owner and employee as a fish farmer. He also worked for 14 years at TECO. There will be no services.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 9, 2019
