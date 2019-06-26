HUBBARD, David Ray
64, son, brother, uncle, and loyal friend, died after a battle with colon cancer, June 11, 2019, in Tampa, Florida. Born June 27, 1954 in Louisville, KY, he moved to Tampa at three. He has been a lifelong entrepreneur, not far from Hillsborough High School. He graduated in 1972 and HCC in 1987. Dave could build, repair, or operate anything. He was a meticulous craftsman. Throughout his life he has been involved in his community and always left things better. In the 70s, with his parents, Bob and Winnie Hubbard, they built Bob's Lock and Supply into a successful business. In 1986 he began COPA Data Supplies with Gene Wells, closest friend and business partner. Last year he started VOXELS 3D Co. His decades business has been along the Hillsborough Ave. through Seminole Heights, Wellswood, and Riverbend. Dave is loved because of his giving soul, steadfast loyalty, and hard work. He is survived by his loving sister, Susan Hubbard and husband, Eddie Parshall; niece and husband, Jessica and Andrew Stelzer; their children, Solomon and Julian, and, his family and friends at COPA and VOXELS 3D. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation, in memory of Dave Hubbard, 12902 Magnolia Dr., Tampa, FL 33612 or moffitt.org/give. A service will be held in honor of David, 6 pm, June 27, 2019, Florida Mortuary's Chapel, 4601 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33603.
Florida Mortuary
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 26, 2019