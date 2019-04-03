TORRES, David Ricardo
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Ricardo TORRES.
65, passed away March 29, 2019. He was born September 16, 1953 in Honduras, he moved to the U.S. in 1989. He settled in Temple Terrace, FL in the early 90's. He owned his own business, Tropical Pool Care, for 20 years. David was a devout Christian and upstanding gentleman. He loved to read the Bible and travel. He spread the good word to every life he touched. He is survived by his daughters, Johanna and Rebeca; three siblings, two grandchildren, and beloved family friend, Sharon Lockwood. Memorial service, 3 pm, Saturday, April 6th at Redeemer City Church in Winter Haven.
www.MaloneyFuneralHomeCares.com
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2019