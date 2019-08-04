RICKERSHAUSER, David John of Lutz, FL, passed away peacefully at home after a short illness Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the age of 72. His family was at his side providing love and care. David was born December 16, 1946 in Orange, NJ and was the eldest son of John F. and Martha E. (Woods) Rickershauser. He grew up in Florham Park, NJ. He was a Navy veteran. Remaining with the City of Tampa for 32 years, David rose to the position Specifications Officer before his retirement in 2009. David is survived by his wife of 45 years, Grace; their daughter, Rachel and her husband, Kevin Kickliter of Land O Lakes, FL; and his grandson, Kody. He is also survived by his brothers, Peter Rickershauser of Denver, CO, and John "JP" Rickershauser of Morristown, NJ; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A private ceremony and interment will be held at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. For additional information please email [email protected]
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019