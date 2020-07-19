1/1
David Royer
1937 - 2020
ROYER, David L. USMC Died July 10, 2020 at age 83. Dave was born June 18, 1937 to Edouard and Esther Royer in Dover, NH. The fifth of six children, Dave was a good, decent man who loved his Country, his family, and his friends. He served in the Marine Corp during the Korean War, and then became a Union Carpenter. He moved to Florida in 1989. He is survived by his wife, Diana; children, Steven, Stacy, Jill and their families; as well as sisters, Paula and Gaynell; and brother, Theo. His mother, father, and son, Marc died before him; as well as sisters, Shirley and Norma. His remains will be placed at the National Veterans Cemetery at Bushnell, FL. Turner Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 19 to Jul. 20, 2020.
