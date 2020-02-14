SELZNICK, David Philip 76, of Clearwater, FL, passed on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Second of four sons, he was born in Philadelphia, PA to Gertrude and Murray Selznick on September 15, 1943. He earned a B.S. in Business Administration in 1989 at USF. His many achievements include winning Democrat 350th Precinct Chairman 1992, tutoring at risk youth, and lobbying for disabled individuals in D.C. and Florida. His 57-year Honeywell career focused on quality, reliability, safety, and acting as an ESD expert nationwide. David cherished family above all; loved telling jokes, traveling, and reading. He is survived by his wife, Carla; his many children, Scott, Cheri, Shayna, Shelley, Lisa (Candi), Kim, Noah, Matt, Aaron, Yael, Ben, and David; brothers, Steve, Mike, and Ed; and his loving dog, Teva. A Celebration of Life will be at Minnreg Hall, Largo, FL February 15. In lieu of flowers, his family asks for donations to Habitat for Humanity and the IDF, Office of the Lone Soldier.

