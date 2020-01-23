SHERMAN, David Joseph 87, born April 16, 1932, Sedg-wick, CO, son of William and Helen (Mix) Sherman, passed away January 17, 2020, in Trinity, FL. David served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Tindale AFB. He retired from U.S. Home Corp in February 1999. As a graduate of the Florida State University, his passion was all things Florida State. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 12747 Interlaken Dr., Trinity, FL, Friday, January 24, at 10 am. Survivors include his sons, David Joseph Sherman Jr., Michael Sherman, and William Sherman; sister, Lori Reifel, four grandchildren and three great-grandchild-ren. He will be buried with honors at Bushell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in his name.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020