Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David SHERMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHERMAN, David Joseph 87, born April 16, 1932, Sedg-wick, CO, son of William and Helen (Mix) Sherman, passed away January 17, 2020, in Trinity, FL. David served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Tindale AFB. He retired from U.S. Home Corp in February 1999. As a graduate of the Florida State University, his passion was all things Florida State. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 12747 Interlaken Dr., Trinity, FL, Friday, January 24, at 10 am. Survivors include his sons, David Joseph Sherman Jr., Michael Sherman, and William Sherman; sister, Lori Reifel, four grandchildren and three great-grandchild-ren. He will be buried with honors at Bushell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in his name.

SHERMAN, David Joseph 87, born April 16, 1932, Sedg-wick, CO, son of William and Helen (Mix) Sherman, passed away January 17, 2020, in Trinity, FL. David served honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and was stationed at Tindale AFB. He retired from U.S. Home Corp in February 1999. As a graduate of the Florida State University, his passion was all things Florida State. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 12747 Interlaken Dr., Trinity, FL, Friday, January 24, at 10 am. Survivors include his sons, David Joseph Sherman Jr., Michael Sherman, and William Sherman; sister, Lori Reifel, four grandchildren and three great-grandchild-ren. He will be buried with honors at Bushell National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to in his name. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.