|
|
SODERLAND, David V 87, passed away December 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Opal Soderland; four children, Ruth B. Jones, David V. Soderland Jr. (Dottie), Celeste N. Mintzer and Timothy S. Soderland; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held at Moss Feaster, 693 South Belcher Road, Clearwater, FL on January 9, 2020 at 10 am. Following the service, refreshment will be available at the Masonic Lodge, 705 S Hercules Ave., Clearwater, FL. Moss Feaster Clearwater www.mossfeasterclearwater.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020