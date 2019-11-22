Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David STRAZ. View Sign Service Information Blount & Curry Funeral Home - Macdill Chapel 605 S MACDILL AVE Tampa , FL 33609 (813)-876-2421 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Louise Ferguson Hall of the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts Send Flowers Obituary

STRAZ, David A. Jr. prominent Florida banker and philanthropist, died Monday, November, 18, 2019. He was Ambassador at Large and Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Liberia. The son of the late David A. and Lila (Gesch) Straz, he was born October 10, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He graduated from Marquette University in June, 1965, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Beta Gamma Sigma, National Business Scholastic Honor Society, Sigma Beta Delta, and Delta Sigma Pi. He built banking organizations in Wisconsin and Florida, which he sold to U.S. Bank, Bank of America, and Fifth Third Bank. On January 18, 1986, he married Catherine Louisa Lowry in Tampa, Florida. Active in community and business affairs, he received Honorary Doctorates from Carthage College, Catholic University of Honduras, Marquette University, Politechnic University of Honduras, and University of Liberia. He was a past chairman of the Board of Marquette University, Milwaukee, the University of Tampa, Carthage College, and Tampa General Hospital. He was a trustee/director of the Metropolitan Opera, Lowry Park Zoo Foundation, the Tampa Yacht & Country Club, the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, and the Alliance for Responsible Cuba Policy in Washington, D.C. The University of Tampa dedicated its largest residence hall the "David A. Straz Jr. Hall." Carthage College located in Kenosha, WI, named its science center the "David A. Straz Jr. Center for Natural and Social Sciences;" Marquette University named its College of Business Administration building the "David A. Straz Jr. Hall" and named its 14-story residence hall the "David A. Straz Jr. Tower;" the Lowry Park Zoo named its Manatee Hospital the "David A. Straz Jr. Manatee Hospital;" Berkeley Preparatory School dedicated the "Straz Family Field House;" and the University of Liberia dedicated the "David A. Straz Jr. Sinje Campus." Most recently, he joined the Wake Forest University Law Board of Visitors. Listed in Who's Who in the South and Southwest, he was honored as "Alumnus of the Year" by Marquette University and was recognized for "Outstanding Business Leadership" by the American Association of Jesuit Colleges and Universities. He was knighted into the Humane Order of African Redemption. He was King XCIX of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and a member of the Merrymakers Club, Old Memorial Golf Club, Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club, University Club, and Tampa Yacht & Country Club, all of Tampa. He also was a member of University Club of New York, Milwaukee Country Club, Blue Mound Golf & Country Club, Milwaukee, The Town Club, Milwaukee, The Milwaukee Club, Old Edwards Club, and Wade Hampton Golf Club, both of Cashiers, NC. In 2011, the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County, Florida presented him with commendations and Keys to the City and County. The Keys to the City of Monrovia, Liberia and Comayagua, Honduras, were also presented to him. Surviving are his devoted wife of 33 years; cherished daughter, Keebler Jerome; and his brother, Christopher M. (Janis) of Mequon, Wisconsin. Also surviving are three nieces, nine nephews, and many friends who will miss him greatly. In lieu of flowers to the Straz family, they ask you send flowers to someone you love to brighten their day, in honor of David. Visitation will be 11 am-1 pm, Saturday, November 23, in Louise Ferguson Hall of the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts. Entombment will take place at a later date at the Straz Family Mausoleum in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, Florida.

