Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Louise Ferguson Hall of the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts Funeral service 2:00 PM The First Presbyterian Church of Tampa

STRAZ, David A. Jr. prominent Florida banker and philanthropist, died Monday, November, 18, 2019. He was Ambassador at Large and Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Liberia. The son of the late David A. and Lila (Gesch) Straz, he was born October 10, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In June, 1965, he graduated from Marquette University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration, where he then attended law school until he purchased his first bank in 1967, at the age of 26. He built banking organizations in Wisconsin and Florida, and was active in community and business affairs. David was a passionate supporter of higher education, the arts, public health, and cultural resources. On January 18, 1986, he married Catherine Louisa Lowry in Tampa, Florida. In 1995, they welcomed their precious daughter, Keebler, into the world. He was King XCIX of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla and a member of the Merrymakers Club, Old Memorial Golf Club, Palma Ceia Golf & Country Club, University Club, and Tampa Yacht & Country Club. In 2011, the City of Tampa and Hillsborough County, Florida presented him with Trust Cancellations commendations and Keys to the City and County. The Keys to the City of Monrovia, Liberia and Comayagua, Honduras, were also presented to him. Surviving are his devoted wife of 33 years, Catherine; cherished daughter, Keebler Jerome; and his brother, Christopher M. (Janis) of Mequon, Wisconsin. Also surviving are four nieces, nine nephews, and many friends who will miss him greatly. If you would like to remember David with a donation, he requested memorials to David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in lieu of flowers. Active and honorary pallbearers, Chris Straz, Bill Ruetz, Stan Harrell, Jimmy Warren, Henry Ennis, George Gramling, John Mills, Charlie Yent, Tim Haggerty, Johnny Vassallo, Jim Kennedy, Phil Godin, Jim Friedman, Roger Overby, Daniel Solow, Jack Barrett, and the Homosassa-Athabasca Fishing Club. A funeral service for family and dear friends will take place 2 pm, Sunday, December 1, at The First Presbyterian Church of Tampa. Entombment at the Straz Family Mausoleum in Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, Florida. Arrangements by Blount & Curry MacDill Funeral Home, (813) 876-2421

