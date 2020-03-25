SUZEWITS, David Arthur loving husband and father, of Bradenton, FL, passed away on March 19, 2020 at age 72. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda (Mohr); twin daughters, Deborah Suzewits and Sherry Sorbie and husband, Allen; and sister-in-law, Jane Calvert. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Claudine (Calvert) Suzewits; his sister, Gloria Jean and his brother, Robert Jack Calvert. He was known for his infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit. A loyal friend to all, he will be missed by all knew him. A Mass was held at Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church with the burial at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 25, 2020