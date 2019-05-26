David Thomas BOND

Obituary
BOND, David Thomas

90, a longtime resident and businessman of Tampa, died peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019, at Hollywood, Florida. He leaves his wife of 51 years, Barbara Bond; daughter, Susie Q. (Bill) Dowdy (nee Bond); three sons, John (Sally) Bond, Terry (Michelle) Bond, Ted (Lisa) Bond; and many dear friends and relatives. After serving in the Marine Corps for 22 years, retiring a Major, he moved the family to Tampa. A graduate of USF, he began a second career with The Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance company. Dedicating much of his free time and resources to ministries and charities, the Bill Glass Prison ministry and were two favorites. A Distinguished Toastmaster and avid fisherman, he also enjoyed spending time with his family. A memorial service will be held at St. Clement's Episcopal Church, Tampa, June 1, 2019, at 2 pm. Military Interment will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida, Monday, June 3, 2019, at 1 pm.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 26, 2019
