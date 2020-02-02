ULLMAN, David F. 91, passed away peacefully in Tampa, FL on January 14, 2020 surrounded by family. A native of The Bronx, NY, David received an accounting degree from The Ohio State University. Upon graduating, he worked in public accounting. Later, he joined Family Circle Magazine where he remained until retiring as Vice President and Treasurer in 1986. An active member of The Ohio State University Alumni Association, he served as president, vice president, and treasurer of the Greater New York Chapter. A long-time resident of Orange, NJ before moving to Tampa, David traveled frequently with his late wife Kate, in the U.S. and overseas. As an Ohio State season ticket holder, he enjoyed attending the football games in Columbus. David is survived by his eight children, David Jr., Liz Grun (Paul), Katy, Diana, Daphne, Douglas (Karen), Geoffrey (Emily), and Richard (Lorie). He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Katherine Kiernan Ullman, of 61 years; parents, Nathaniel and Ethel F. Ullman; and sister, Carol Jean Packer. A celebration of his life will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2-6 pm at the Commonwealth Club, 26 Northview Ave., Montclair, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences. Brewer & Sons FH/South Tampa
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020