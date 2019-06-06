VARNUM, David
of Lithia, passed away May 31, 2019 after a brave battle with cancer, following 66 years of telling corny jokes, befriending telemarketers, checking his eyelids for pinholes (taking naps), and striking up long conversations with random strangers. His greatest joy in life was being a dad and granddad, and his love for family and friends extends beyond life. He leaves behind his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 45 years, Penny; sons, Justin (Serena) and Kyle (Aimee); daughter, Kristin; adored grandchildren, Bailee, Wyatt, and Emma; brother, Don (Doreen); brothers-by-marriage, Thom Beck, Terry Beck; sisters-in-law, April, Lori, Liz, Michelle, Deborah; and countless other family members and friends. He is predeceased by parents, L.A. and Marie Varnum and sister-in-law, Susan. A memorial will be held Saturday, June 8, at Serenity Meadows, with visitation at 10 am, followed by an informal Memorial 11 am-12 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifePath Hospice or Moffitt Cancer Center, or set aside time to spend with those you love; David would love that.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 6, 2019