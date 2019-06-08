David W. GRIMES

Obituary
GRIMES, David W.

David passed away at his home on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his five children, Crystal Amick, LeAnn Barnum, Lesa Harrell, Julie Brumback, and David Grimes; 16 grandchildren, Paul, Marcus, Timothy, Brittney, Brooklynn, Bethany, Tyler, David, Draya, Alexis, Kayleigh, Aiden, Zoey, Kelcie, Jason, and Abigail; his mother, Jacquelyn Grimes and brother, Ron L. Grimes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Grimes; brother, Kenneth Grimes; and father, Herman Grimes. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm and the service will be at 7 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 8, 2019
