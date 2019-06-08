GRIMES, David W.
David passed away at his home on June 5, 2019. He is survived by his five children, Crystal Amick, LeAnn Barnum, Lesa Harrell, Julie Brumback, and David Grimes; 16 grandchildren, Paul, Marcus, Timothy, Brittney, Brooklynn, Bethany, Tyler, David, Draya, Alexis, Kayleigh, Aiden, Zoey, Kelcie, Jason, and Abigail; his mother, Jacquelyn Grimes and brother, Ron L. Grimes. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rachel Grimes; brother, Kenneth Grimes; and father, Herman Grimes. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Visitation will be from 4-7 pm and the service will be at 7 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 8, 2019