|
|
WALKER, David B. "Dave" 77, of Largo, FL, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He will be missed by his loving family and friends. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Walker in Ohio in 1942. He graduated from Springfield High School and went on to own and operate UnionTown Concrete in Akron, Ohio. Following Dave's move to Florida he owned and operated SunLite Company in St. Petersburg, FL, until his retirement. One of his greatest personal achievements was having his pilot's license. In his spare time Dave enjoyed cars, watching sports and rooting for the Bucs and Rays, socializing and spending time with family and friends. He can best be described as selfless, giving, funny and always available to give advice. Dave is survived and remembered by his loving wife of 35 years, Jinny, the three women who he lovingly called his daughters; Dawn LeBlanc (Randy), Natalie Orr, and Dina Laeger (Fred); nephew, Ryan Derhammer (Jennifer); brother-in-law, Jed Derhammer (Linda); and grandchildren; Hunter, Freddy, and Sarah. A Celebration of Dave's Life will take place at 2 pm on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at Serenity Funeral Home, Largo, FL. Serenity Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019