WALKER, David R. age 71, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 16 years, Toni. He also leaves behind his two loving sons, Bryan and David Jr.; and his two grandsons, Colton and Lawson, who are the lights of his life. Others he loved are his brother-in-law, Karl; brother, Jeff; sister, Kathy; and niece, Stephanie. among many other nieces and nephews. He especially loved his cousins, Janice and Paul Frede and Willis Walker, all of Newtown, Ohio, his place of birth. He was a Marine, a Vietnam Veteran and a true patriot. He was employed by TECO for 40 years. He was a happy and loving friend to all. He is greatly loved and will be forever missed. A Memorial for family and close friends will be held at a later date.

