David Walter Gaskin (1942 - 2019)
  • "We will all miss David. He was the nicest person we have..."
    - robert tucker
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Crystal Wilson
  • "My sincerest condolences to the Gaskin Family for the loss..."
    - JKH/JW
  • "I highly respected David & enjoyed working with him at..."
    - Pat Rogers
  • - Donald Childers
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Obituary
GASKIN, David Walter

77, passed away on June 18, 2019. He was born to Marvin and Lilly at home on April 15, 1942 in Dade City, Florida. David is preceded in death by two brothers, Mitchell and Nolan; and two sisters, Gertrude and Irene. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Christy; children, Lisa (Gary), Duane (TinaMarie); grandchildren, Amanda (Bill), Kevin (Tori), Sasha (Josh), Jonathan (Amber), Kelly (Corey), Samantha, Kristy (Morgan); six great-grandchildren. David was a member of Calvary Assembly of God in Dade City for 44 years. He worked for Withlacoochee River Electric Co-op. A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, from 2-3 pm at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Hwy 301, Dade City. A service will follow at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to HPH Hospice.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 21, 2019
