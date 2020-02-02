David WHITE

WHITE, David K. Jr. 56, passed away January 22, 2020. He was born November 6, 1963, in Tampa to his parents, David Sr. and Donna (King) White. David loved his family and friends. He worked for his parents at Dave White's Autosport and Racing for over 30 years as a Porsche technician. David's passions were motor sports, hunting, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his father, David K. White Sr. Survivors include his daughters, Madison and Dana; mother, Donna; sister, Tammy; nieces; a great-niece; great-nephew; and girlfriend of 10 years, Monique. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 pm, February 8, at Open Door Baptist Church, 7405 Harney Road, Tampa FL 33637.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020
