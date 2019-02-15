David William DEW

  • "We have fond memories of David and Lynn and Tom and Cyndi's..."
    - Jerry and Ruth Benner
  • "My sincere condolences to your family for the loss of your..."
    - Z L
  • "My sympathy to Sam and Missy and all of the family. He was..."
    - Jim Wafer
  • "I am so sorry for your loss. May you find comfort in the..."
  • "I am sorry for your loss. May the God who binds up the..."

DEW, David William Sr.

passed away, Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He was the loving husband of the late Ann G. Dew and Lynn S. Dew; dear father of Dave (Trina) Dew, Tom (Jane) Dew, Cyndi Dew, Janet Dew, Mary (Anthony) Lee, and Sam (Missy) Dew; grandfather of Jennifer Dew, Corey O'Brien, Christopher (Libby) O'Brien, Grace Dew, Mary Dew, Monica Lee, Diana Lee, Loreena Lee, Matthew Dew, and Michelle Dew; great-grandfather of Aethan O'Brien, Frankie O'Brien, Brogan O'Brien, and Mo O'Brien; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Funeral service is at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 2:30 pm. Interment will be held privately. Visitation is Saturday 11:30 am-2:30 pm. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019
