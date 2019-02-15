DEW, David William Sr.
passed away, Monday, February 11, 2019 at the age of 88. He was the loving husband of the late Ann G. Dew and Lynn S. Dew; dear father of Dave (Trina) Dew, Tom (Jane) Dew, Cyndi Dew, Janet Dew, Mary (Anthony) Lee, and Sam (Missy) Dew; grandfather of Jennifer Dew, Corey O'Brien, Christopher (Libby) O'Brien, Grace Dew, Mary Dew, Monica Lee, Diana Lee, Loreena Lee, Matthew Dew, and Michelle Dew; great-grandfather of Aethan O'Brien, Frankie O'Brien, Brogan O'Brien, and Mo O'Brien; dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many. Funeral service is at the Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 2:30 pm. Interment will be held privately. Visitation is Saturday 11:30 am-2:30 pm. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at:
Schrader.com
Schrader Funeral Home And Crematory - Ballwin
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO 63011
636-227-5511
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 15, 2019