COLLINS, Davis McCoy
of St. Petersburg, passed away unexpectedly Good Friday, April 19, 2019. Davis was born in Moultrie, GA February 12, 1948 to Mae and Jack Collins. He was the youngest of five brothers. He was a dedicated family man and took pride in his work in construction. He also enjoyed working on and rebuilding cars and mentoring his grandsons on how to work on a vehicle. He was also a huge Nascar fan. McCoy loved to fish and camp and just enjoyed being outdoors. He loved country music and having a good time with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl; his three daughters, Connie (Shane) Farrell, Crystal Isenberg, Pennie (Thomas) Dineen; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Apryl Shaffer; sons-in-law, David Shaffer and Joseph Isenberg Sr. and a grandson, Harry Isenberg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019