Dawn DePRETA

DePRETA, Dawn 73, passed away in her home on June 16, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Born and raised in Stamford, CT, she retired from nursing to Land O'Lakes and was a member of the Travel Club and the Scarlett Belles. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. Survived by her sister, Barbara (Bill); and her brother, Thomas (LouAnn); three nieces; and two nephews. Dawn was surrounded by her family, her best friend Peggie Davis, and her wonderful neighbors and friends. She will be missed by all.



