1/
Dawn DePRETA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DePRETA, Dawn 73, passed away in her home on June 16, 2020 after a brave battle with cancer. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. Born and raised in Stamford, CT, she retired from nursing to Land O'Lakes and was a member of the Travel Club and the Scarlett Belles. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. Survived by her sister, Barbara (Bill); and her brother, Thomas (LouAnn); three nieces; and two nephews. Dawn was surrounded by her family, her best friend Peggie Davis, and her wonderful neighbors and friends. She will be missed by all.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved