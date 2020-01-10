Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reese Funeral Home Inc 510 Noble Ave W Seminole , FL 33772 (727)-391-9954 Memorial service 11:00 AM Indian Rocks Baptist Church 12685 Ulmerton Road Largo , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STARNES, Dawn K. 62, of Seminole, wife of Joseph (Joey) L. Starnes, and mother of Shaun D., and the late Brett M. Starnes, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at her home after a short illness that preceded health challenges that would have taken a lesser mortal than she, years earlier. A Memorial Service celebrating Dawn's life will be held at 11 am on Saturday at Indian Rocks Baptist Church, 12685 Ulmerton Road, Largo. Dawn's brother, the Reverend Mark Hetrick will officiate. Dawn was born May 5, 1957 in Ypsilanti, Michigan, daughter of William and Joanne Hetrick. She married Joseph Starnes on December 16, 1978 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. They enjoyed 41 years of marriage which was 41 years too few. Surviving is her husband, Joey; son, Shaun (fiancee, Meghan McComeskey) of Tampa; mother, Joanne Hetrick of Hattiesburg, Mississippi; and brothers, Mark Hetrick (Karen) of Greenwood, Indiana, Scott (Maryanne) of Austin, Texas, and Michael Hetrick, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi. She was preceded in death by her son, Brett, and her father, William Hetrick. Dawn graduated from Monroe High School in Monroe, Michigan. She earned her undergraduate degree in Physical Education and her graduate degree in Elementary Motor Development from the University of Southern Mississippi. Dawn's teaching career spanned 35 years. While she retired early from Pinellas County School District due to health issues, her passion for the profession and the positive impact that fitness activities, movement skills and concepts, team sports, and life skills had on her students lived on in her. Dawn loved playing tennis, participating in outdoor activities, and watching baseball and football games with her three men (Joey, Shaun and Brett). She was devoted to her men and made them her priority. They knew her as the strongest, toughest person who bore her health challenges without fanfare and with a smile on her face and love for them and her mother and brothers every day. Memorial contributions may be made in Dawn's honor, in memory of her beloved son, Brett, to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Envelopes will be available at the Memorial Service or donations can be made online at www.ReeseFuneral.com

