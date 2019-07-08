MARKLEY, Dean C.
71, of Palm Harbor, passed away on July 4, 2019. He was preceded in death by his son, Matthew and his twin brother, Dennis. Survivors include his daughters, Jenifer Boswell and husband, James and Jill Chalkley; mother, Betty Baron; sister, Kimberly Victor; and grandchildren, Jacob Chalkley, Jocelyn Boswell, Rachel Chalkley, Trevor Chalkley, and Jilian Boswell. He was born on September 24, 1947, in Erie, PA to George and Betty Markley.
Blount & Curry-Oldsmar blountcurrywest.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 8, 2019