Dean DOBBS
DOBBS, Dean Emery 71, of St. Petersburg, FL, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 8, 2020. He was born to Richard and Helen Dobbs, reared in Milwaukee, WI. and was the twin of Jean Krause; and younger brother, of Donna Dobbs. His greatest joy was composing music, singing, playing drums and guitar, doing political stand up comedy and acting in numerous plays notably at the Katherine Hickman Theatre in Gulfport FL. He will be remembered by many for his quick wit and sense of humor. Dean is survived by both sisters and their families.

