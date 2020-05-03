DUBBS, Dean Our hearts are broken as we lost our beautiful Dean April 26, 2020 who went to heaven during his sleep. Dean is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Dorothy; daughters, Carter, Jane, and beloved Sarah; sons, Brad and Ted; grandchildren, Brittany, Katie, and Ali; great-grand-children, Elliot and Mercy; sister-in-law, Carter; many nieces and nephews. He had a large network of friends from Pittsburgh, PA, Buffalo Grove, IL, and Hudson, FL who laughed often. He was a bugler in the army during the Korean War and a graduate of Gettysburg College. A lover of music, his garden, and photography while having a wonderful sense of humor and curiosity when engaging with people. Dean was an early technology adaptor, left the Pharmaceutical industry to join a burgeoning area, computers in the 1960s and was the top Sales Executive for Datapoint, a start up in the mini computer era. Dean liked listening to his loved ones, laughing, telling stories and was famous for performing his Sam Spade routine, also reenacting scenes and songs from the many musicals he performed in. We will miss Dean terribly but Heaven gains another singer for the angel's choir. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: feedingamerica.org Dobies FH/Hudson
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 3, 2020.