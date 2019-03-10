|
SPATH, Dean J.
78, originally from Erie, PA passed away October 1, 2018, at his home is Palm Harbor, FL. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; their son, Gregory; his wife, Marcianne and grandson, Zachary. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Gilbert and Dorothy Spath. A gathering will be held at 11 am and a memorial at 12 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Curlew Hills Funeral Home, Palm Harbor, FL. Friends are invited to join the family at the Spath home for a Celebration of Life immediately following the service. For the full obituary and information regarding the memorial and directions, go to:
curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019