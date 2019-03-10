Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
SPATH, Dean J.

78, originally from Erie, PA passed away October 1, 2018, at his home is Palm Harbor, FL. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; their son, Gregory; his wife, Marcianne and grandson, Zachary. He was preceded in passing by his parents, Gilbert and Dorothy Spath. A gathering will be held at 11 am and a memorial at 12 pm, Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Curlew Hills Funeral Home, Palm Harbor, FL. Friends are invited to join the family at the Spath home for a Celebration of Life immediately following the service. For the full obituary and information regarding the memorial and directions, go to:

curlewhills.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2019
