MEYER, Dean Lee



journeyed on with the Lord on June 19, 2019 at the age of 69. Dean was a St. Petersburg native, born here on August 2, 1948 and he deeply prided himself on his beloved Dutch colonial home that he lived in for 44 years. He spent his professional life with Florida Power and Badcock Furniture as a legal rep. His hobbies included vacationing at his timeshares and corresponding to friends and family with his greeting cards. Dean was a unique blessing to this world, full of love and responsibility, teaching those around him that true love really does last forever. Dean loved to spend his time contributing and participating in fundraisers including the All Children's Telethon and the American Heart Association. He was also the president of the Northeast Exchange Club of St. Petersburg.



Dean is preceded in death by his parents, Keith and Ruth Meyer. He will be dearly missed by his loving life companion of 34 years, Michael Wayne Fleming, who will cherish his love eternally. He is also survived by his siblings, Larry and Scarlett Meyer of Belleair, FL and James and Sherri Meyer of Lakeland, FL. Dean adored his nieces and nephews and their families including James Jr. and Allison Meyer and their children, Jack, Henry, and Blythe of Mt. Pleasant, SC, the Honorable Keith and Nancy Meyer and their children, Laura and Tess of Belleair, FL, Christopher Markham and Sarah-Lynn Meyer/Markham and their children, William and Lucie of Belleair, FL, James Durda and Carolyn Meyer/Durda and their children, Jed, West, and Ben of Tampa, FL, Ted Miller and Mary Clair Meyer/Miller and their children, Evelyn, Quinn, and Hanna of Jacksonville, FL. His surviving cousins include Marsha, Tanner, and John Goheen of Saint Augustine, FL, Grant and Melanie Goheen of St. Petersburg, FL, and Kathy and Tom Hanley of Grand Rapids, MI.



Dean believed that you could choose your family and friends could easily grow into family. His adopted families include the Barfields: Valerie, Scott, Sean, Laura, Elly, Maggie, and Gans of Largo/Orlando, FL; the Sacketts: Linda, Samantha, Mary Clair, and Angelica of St. Petersburg, FL; the Flemings: Ann, Douglas, and Jim of St. Petersburg, FL; and the Hayworths: Patricia, Bergen, Albert, and Ava of Highlands, FL. A special thank you is extended from Michael to Sarah-Lynn for the special bond she shared with Dean and the care she gave to him along the way. The funeral service will be held at 1st Presbyterian Church, 701 Beach Drive NE, on Wednesday, July 10 at 11 am with a committal service to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.



Memorial Park Funeral Home www.memorialparkfuneralhome.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 6, 2019