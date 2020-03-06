OWENS, Deana Diane (Foxworth) age 51, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Lifepath Hospice in Florida. She was born to Edwin and Pamela (Bullard) Foxworth on June 5, 1968. She graduated from Brandon High School and lived in the area. She leaves behind her husband, Marvin Dale Owens; children, Michele, Robert, Kara (Joshua), Mathew, Kaitlin (Theodore), Kaylee (Michael), Krista, Logan, and Tristan; as well as two granddaughters, Alanna and Lorelei. Celebration of Life will be at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd., Brandon, FL 33511 in the chapel on March 7 at 12 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020