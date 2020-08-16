Deanna CORBIDGE

CORBIDGE, Deanna B. 81, Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL died peacefully at home August 8, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Born in New Castle, PA in 1939 to Dean and Esther Boundy, she graduated from Farmington High School and attended Central Connecticut State University. On June 18, 1960, Deanna married her high school sweetheart, Robert K. Corbidge, a Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. They had three beautiful children, though the illness and premature death of their middle child, baby Dean, in 1966 was a heartbreak. Deanna went on to become owner and President of a manufacturing company in Bristol, CT. She was an active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Avon, CT where she served on the Church Council for six years and was appointed to serve on the Town Charter Commission in Burlington, CT. In 1992, Deanna and Robert retired to Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL where she again became active in the Lutheran Church. She often spoke of how happy she was to be a part of the Timber Pines community. Deanna is survived by her husband, Robert K. "Butch" Corbidge; and two daughters, Mary Beth Corbidge of Spring Hill, FL, and Marcia (and John) Stankard of Westwood, MA; sisters, Carole Flinn (and Dennis) of Redmond, OR, and Donna Boundy of West Hurley, NY; six beloved grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The interment will be at Bushnell National Military Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store