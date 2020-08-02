ALBALA, Deanne 77, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Deanne was born November 20, 1942 in Manhattan, New York. She received her Bachelor's degree from the University of Tampa and her Master's degree in Counseling from the University of South Florida. Deanne was a Special Needs Counselor for the Hillsborough County Public School System and a Counselor for the Florida Division of Vocational Rehabilitation. She is survived by her loving daughter, Toni Marie Ebra (husband, Michael Ray Hostens) of Odessa, Florida and her brother, Allan Jon Albala of Watchung, New Jersey. She was predeceased by her parents, Samuel Albala and Mary Dohan Albala of Pembroke Pines, Florida and her brother, George Michael "Mike" Albala of Ocala, Florida. A private service will be held by the family. Boza & Roel Funeral Home



