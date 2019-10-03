KIMBALL, Debbie Entered eternal rest on September 14, 2019. Her celebration of life, Sat., Oct. 5, New Life MCC Church, 4133 Thys Rd., New Port Richey. Please bring your fondest memories of Debbie. Visitations, 12 pm, service at 1 pm. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents, George and Bertha Kimball. Left behind to cherish her memory is her partner, Barbara Shelton; brother, Gary Kimball; sister, Carol Keel; daughter, Hannah Richardson; Caregiver, Christina Evans and friends. In lieu of flowers, please send donations,
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2019