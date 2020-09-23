Debbie SALEM

SALEM, Debbie Graham 63, passed away on Aug. 6, 2020 She was born on April 19, 1957 in Dade City, Florida. Raised in Tampa, Florida. The daughter of Doris Segars. Debbie is survived by her partner of 27 years, William Weinel; her children Richard Garrett, Carmine Colalucci Jr.; and step daughter Mandi Martinez; her siblings, Becky Meredith and Robert Graham. Debbie retired from Time Warner Cable. She lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures and taking care of the elderly. A celebration of life will be held for her.



