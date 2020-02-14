SCHOLTZ, Debborah (Oppert) passed away at her home in Clearwater, FL on February 9, 2020. She was born January 9, 1950 in Dothan, AL to George Louis and Claire "Sue" Oppert. In the late 1960s she moved to Clearwater where she met her husband of 46 years. She is survived by her husband, Frank; three children, Daniel, Dara, and Leah; sister, Cindy (Rick) Fraze; two grandsons, John and Samuel; and many nieces and nephews. So many friends were like family as well. She loved gardening and reading. But what brought her the most joy was gathering people together at her home and cooking for them. Please join us to celebrate Debbie's life on March 28 from 12-5 pm, at her home in Clearwater.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020