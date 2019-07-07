KURELIK, Deborah Ann
60, of St. Petersburg, FL, died June 29, 2019 of advanced colon cancer. She leaves behind in gratitude friends and family whose love and support helped her tremendously through her final journey. Survivors include her loving husband and soulmate, John Connolly; sister, Virginia Davis of Napa, CA; niece, Amanda Fisher and her children, Roanin and Kharma of Napa, CA; nephew, Barnaby Fisher (Laura) of Sanger, CA; and godson, Carson Holton of Tampa, FL. At the request of the deceased, there will be no funeral services, but remembrances in her name may be made to Empath Hospice of St. Petersburg or Academy Prep Center of St. Petersburg.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019