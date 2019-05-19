Deborah DAVIS

Service Information
Wells Memorial and Event Center
1903 West Reynolds Street
Plant City, FL
33563
(813)-752-1111
Obituary
DAVIS, Deborah

63, of Seffner, FL, passed away May 12, 2019. She was born October 24, 1955 in Montreal, Canada. She is predeceased by her parents, Allen and Thelma Cooke and her niece, Melissa Cooke. She is survived by her husband, Marcus Paula; son, Chad Davis; brothers, Philip Cooke (Patty), Jeff Cooke, and Christopher Cooke; sister, Brenda Boyar (Steve); stepmother, Rozalyn Cooke; sister-in-law, Martha Scott (Randy); and her beloved dog, Dallas. She was loved so very much and will be missed by all who loved and knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 23, at 11 am, at Wells Memorial, Plant City, FL with a visitation one hour prior.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 19, 2019
