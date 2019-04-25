MELLS-WALKER, Deborah
Katrice 59, of St Petersburg, transitioned to her heavenly home on April 13, 2019. Evangelist Mells-Walker is survived by her daughter, Andresea Malone; sons, Demontez Mells and Charles Lovett Jr.; brothers, Isiah Mells Jr., Joseph Mells and John Mells Sr.; sisters, Sadie Jenkins, Yvette Clarke, Doria Burch, and Mattie Mells; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, 3-8 pm, with wake, 7-8 pm, at the funeral home. Funeral service, Saturday, April 27, 11 am, at Royal Community Church, 1362 29th St. S.
