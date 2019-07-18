Deborah L. FILLYAU

FILLYAU, Deborah L.

71, of St Petersburg transitioned to her heavenly home June 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, T'Ane Jane Fillyau and son, Carter Valdez Fillyau; three grandchildren, Kaden Danford, Zakiya Fillyau, and Francois Nettles; godchildren, Tresia Taylor, Brett Jones Jr., and Quentin Barns; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday, July 20, 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2551 17th Ave. S.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019
