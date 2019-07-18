FILLYAU, Deborah L.
71, of St Petersburg transitioned to her heavenly home June 29, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, T'Ane Jane Fillyau and son, Carter Valdez Fillyau; three grandchildren, Kaden Danford, Zakiya Fillyau, and Francois Nettles; godchildren, Tresia Taylor, Brett Jones Jr., and Quentin Barns; other relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-8 pm with wake 6-7 pm. Funeral service is Saturday, July 20, 11 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2551 17th Ave. S.
Lawson Funeral Home
727-623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 18, 2019