Lees, Deborah Ann "Debbie" 66, of New Port Richey, died August 10, 2019. Born in Canton, New York, she was a teacher/principal for Genesis Preparatory and Genesis Elementary School. She is survived by her husband, Eddie; sons, Eddie, Jr. (Julie), Jason (Lindsay), Christopher (Stephanie); brothers, Allen and David Horning; grandchildren, Jacob, Emma, Landon, Clara, and Delaney. Friends may call at Faupel Funeral Home, Sunday, September 1, from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm, with services at 6:30 pm. Donations may be made to The Angelus, 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson, FL 34669. Faupel Funeral Home (727) 849-9964
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 20, 2019