Deborah LEPLEY

LEPLEY, Deborah Jo born Sept. 2, 1951, passed July 10, 2020. Dr. Deborah Jo Lepley born in Coshocton, Ohio to Jack and Natalie Lepley passed away quietly surrounded by her partner of 30 years, Barbara Zaleski and family and friends. Deborah was proceeded in death by her parents; brother, Stanley Lepley; and survived by her brother, Lon Lepley. Dr. Lepley was a very accomplished woman. She earned her Bachelor and Master's from The Ohio State University and received her Doctorate in Visual Arts Education from Penn State University while studying there she converted to Catholicism. After receiving her Doctorate Dr. Lepley enlisted in the U.S. Army where she served our country in the 101st Airborne for four years. After serving Dr. Lepley started her teaching career at North Olmsted, Ohio. Dr. Lepley then accepted a teaching position in the Pasco County School System in New Port Richey Florida. Dr. Lepley started at Ridgewood High School as the art teacher and ESE advisor. Dr. Lepley also received a Fulbright Scholarship where she taught in England at St. Cuthbert's an all-male Upper school. After returning from England Dr. Lepley entered the assistant principal's pool and received her first assignment at Ridgewood High School. Dr. Lepley was then assigned a new position as Assistant Principal at Gulf H.S. where she started the International Baccalaureate program. Dr Lepley was then assigned to Sunlake High School where she finished her 30 years in teaching. Deb then started her final career as the owner and operator of the Happy Hills Sheep Farm where she raised Dorper sheep first in Babson Park, Florida then moving the operation to Pierson, Florida. Deb won several awards for the raising and the genetics of her sheep. Deb was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Daytona Beach Florida and St John the Baptist in Crescent City, Florida. A celebration of Life mass will be held on August 22 at 1:30 pm at Our Lady of Lourdes. A Military Interment will be held on August 24 at 9:30 am at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers or donations please do a random act of kindness and pay it forward in her loving memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store