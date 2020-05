Or Copy this URL to Share

LUTTMANN, Deborah H. 84, of Seminole, died May 14, 2020. She was born in White Plains, NY and came to Florida in 1982. She will be dearly missed. Debby is prede-ceased by her husband, Ralph Luttmann; son, Scott and son, Steven. She is survived by her son, Jason; daughters, Julie and Katie; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



