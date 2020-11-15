MASTERSON, Deborah 66, was called peacefully to the Lord on Nov. 8, 2020. She was born in Akron, Ohio to John and Paralee Miller. She was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, Nana and friend to many. She is survived by daughter, Nicole (Steve); son, Eric (Denean); daughter, Stephanie; step-son, Chris (Tonya); step-daughter, Mellissa (Aaron); brother, John (Isabelle); sister, Becky; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 21 at 12 pm at The Kirk Church, 2686 Bayshore Blvd., Dunedin, FL 34698. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to The Kirk Church. www.curlewhills.com