Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Catholic Church
10118 Saint Steven Circle
Riverview, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah MILBRANDT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah MILBRANDT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah MILBRANDT Obituary
MILBRANDT, Deborah (Robinson) "Debbie" 49, of Riverview, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother, Darlene Pavone (nee McNellis); and Joe Pavone. Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bob); beloved daughters, Tegan (Christopher) Ward, and Claire Marie; loving sons, RJ and Christopher; dear brother, Ron Robinson (Renata Waclaska); loving sister, Denice Abbott (nee Baumann) Ryan Abbott; dearest nieces, Emylee Baumann and Alaina Abbott; and most dear grandsons, Jakob Wasilewski, Elliot Smith, and Wade Ward. Debbie desired a celebration of her life. A funeral Mass to be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 Saint Steven Circle, Riverview, FL 33569, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 am, with the interment to follow at Limona Cemetery, Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family's GoFundMe page. Please visit SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Southern Funeral Care
Download Now