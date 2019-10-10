|
MILBRANDT, Deborah (Robinson) "Debbie" 49, of Riverview, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her mother, Darlene Pavone (nee McNellis); and Joe Pavone. Survivors include her husband, Robert (Bob); beloved daughters, Tegan (Christopher) Ward, and Claire Marie; loving sons, RJ and Christopher; dear brother, Ron Robinson (Renata Waclaska); loving sister, Denice Abbott (nee Baumann) Ryan Abbott; dearest nieces, Emylee Baumann and Alaina Abbott; and most dear grandsons, Jakob Wasilewski, Elliot Smith, and Wade Ward. Debbie desired a celebration of her life. A funeral Mass to be held at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 10118 Saint Steven Circle, Riverview, FL 33569, Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 am, with the interment to follow at Limona Cemetery, Brandon. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the family's GoFundMe page. Please visit SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 10, 2019