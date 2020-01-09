Deborah MITCHELL

MITCHELL, Deborah E. Smith of St Petersburg, passed Thursday, January 2, 2020. She is survived by her loving family; spouse, Gary Mitchell, three daughters, Rebekah Mitchell, Deatrice Buchanan, Bridgette Henry; one brother, James Moody; one sister, Wanda Moody; seven grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation, Friday, January 10, 2020, 3-7 pm; wake 6-7 pm, at McRae Chapel where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 10 am. "A McRae Service "
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 9, 2020
