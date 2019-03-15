Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah R. Butler. View Sign

BUTLER, Deborah R.



"Debye" of St. Petersburg, Florida, went home to be with our Lord March 8, 2019. Debye was a very special daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She will always be remembered for her kindness, her warm smile and her contagious laugh. Debye was an elementary school teacher for Sylacauga City Schools until she moved to the Tampa Bay area. She then worked as an elementary school teacher for Hillsborough County Schools. Teaching young children was her calling and many young lives were touched throughout her years of service. She is survived by her husband, Marlon Butler; son, Drew Butler; grandchild, Rhett Butler; sister, Joan Evans; sister, Becky Head; sister, Judy Lavies; cousin, Mona Sims, nieces and nephews. A Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, at 1 pm with Funeral Service to follow at 2 pm, both at Curtis and Son Funeral Home North Chapel, 1315 Talladega Highway, Sylacauga, AL 35150.



Anderson-McQueen

